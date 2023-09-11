Lite byte: Chaiwalas, housekeepers aspire for BJP tickets

By Express News Service

Chaiwalas, housekeepers aspire for BJP tickets

A special application drive organised by the BJP between September 4 and 10 attracted as many as 6,003 ticket aspirants. Interestingly, a few office attendants as well as house-keeping and kitchen staff working at the party office also sought the saffron party leadership’s nod to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Narasimha, a die-hard BJP activist who has been working as an attendant at the party office, serving tea and snacks for the office bearers and the visitors, over the years, submitted two applications, expressing his desire to contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel Assembly constituencies. His contention is that “when a chaiwala can become the prime minister of the country”, why can’t he dream of becoming an MLA. Another office attendant named Satyam applied for Kalwakurthy and Mahabubabad tickets. Not to be left behind, two female housekeeping/kitchen staff working at the party office also submitted their applications. One of them wants to contest from the Mahabubabad constituency.

Congress leaders counting chickens before they hatch!

Encouraged by the Congress victory in the Karnakata Assembly elections, the State Congress leaders and cadre have been confidently predicting that the grand old party will form the government in Telangana too. Three key leaders, however, have gone a step further. They have reportedly started dreaming of becoming the chief minister and ‘finalising’ the names of party colleagues and leaders to be inducted into their Cabinet.

Not just that, they have also decided on who should be allotted what portfolio in their Cabinet. Two Dalit leaders are also said to be eyeing the CM’s chair. Isn’t it time for somebody, as suggested by a Congress veteran, to advise these leaders to “not count your chickens before they hatch”.

Rivals turn friends ahead of Gandhis visit

TPCC president and working presidents were recently found in a no-holds-barred bonhomie at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office. Notable among them were bitter rivals A Revanth Reddy and T Jayaprakash Reddy, who warmly shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. The reason for their new-found warmth and friendship is that the Congress top leaders from the Gandhi family are set to come to Hyderabad to attend the CWC meeting. When scribes asked them the reason for their display of friendship, the two leaders explained that they were merely pretending to be enemies.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

