Man loses Rs 6 lakh in investment scam in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man identified as M Ganesh from Mandamarri town in Mancherial district fell prey to a scam involving a part-time job offer through the Telegram app, resulting in a loss of Rs 6.15 lakh. On August 21, Ganesh received a message on the Telegram app offering an investment opportunity. The message stated that if he invested Rs 1,000, he would receive a profit of Rs 300. Ganesh decided to invest and received Rs 1300 as promised. Encouraged by this, he was further told that investing Rs 3,000 rupees would yield a profit of Rs 900 rupees, prompting him to invest and receive Rs 3900 rupees.

Subsequently, he was instructed to complete a series of five tasks, involving investments of Rs 7,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 65,000, Rs 1,50,000, and Rs 2,50,000, respectively. Even after these investments, he was urged to invest more. It was only at this point that he realised he had fallen victim to fraud and reported the incident to the police.

In total, he lost Rs 6.15 lakhs in this scam. Similarly, another man named Kalyan from the same town was also deceived into investing Rs 23,000 in the name of a part-time job. Both the victims have filed complaints the police have registered cases and an investigation into the incidents is on. Police urged people to exercise caution by refraining from sharing bank account details with strangers.

