Niranjan denies BJP claims on urea shortage in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that 18,038 tonnes of urea will be made available in the State in the next four days, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that currently 7.57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including urea, are available in Telangana.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he denied the opposition's claims that there is a shortage of urea in the State. He said that 2,18,492 tonnes of urea, 1,06,894 tonnes of DAP, 3,84,263 tonnes of NPK, 31,527 tonnes of MOP, and 16,567 tonnes of SSP are available in the State.

While 90,090 tonnes of urea is with private dealers, 41,027 tonnes with societies, 81,301 tonnes with Markfed, and 6,074 tonnes in company godowns presently, taking the total urea stock to 2,18,492 tonnes. Earlier, former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy accused the State government of creating artificial scarcity of urea by keeping the stocks in Markfed godowns and not supplying it to the farmers.

He demanded the State government to complete the process of supplying fertilisers to farmers within 24 hours, failing which he warned that farmers and BJP workers would stage a protest at the Markfed office.

HYDERABAD: Stating that 18,038 tonnes of urea will be made available in the State in the next four days, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that currently 7.57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including urea, are available in Telangana. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he denied the opposition's claims that there is a shortage of urea in the State. He said that 2,18,492 tonnes of urea, 1,06,894 tonnes of DAP, 3,84,263 tonnes of NPK, 31,527 tonnes of MOP, and 16,567 tonnes of SSP are available in the State. While 90,090 tonnes of urea is with private dealers, 41,027 tonnes with societies, 81,301 tonnes with Markfed, and 6,074 tonnes in company godowns presently, taking the total urea stock to 2,18,492 tonnes. Earlier, former BJP State president N Indrasena Reddy accused the State government of creating artificial scarcity of urea by keeping the stocks in Markfed godowns and not supplying it to the farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He demanded the State government to complete the process of supplying fertilisers to farmers within 24 hours, failing which he warned that farmers and BJP workers would stage a protest at the Markfed office.