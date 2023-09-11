People will soon teach Congress a befitting lesson, says Harish

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Describing the upcoming elections as a battle between liars and those who are committed to development in the State, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that the people will teach the Congress a befitting lesson for making false promises in the name of different declarations.

Harish Rao, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, participated in various programmes in Siddipet. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “It will be like a Mahabharata war. The Kauravas (Congress) will be defeated by the Pandavas (BRS). The BRS will score a hat-trick of victories. No one can stop KCR from taking oath as the chief minister for a record third time.”

“The Congress will be holding AICC meetings in Hyderabad. It will peddle more lies and make more false promises. But, the people of Telangana know what is right and what is wrong. It will be evident when they vote in the elections.”

Stating that it was difficult for fishermen to get membership in the past, he said: “I am delighted to give identity cards to the Gangaputras of Dubbak and Siddipet constituencies for the first time in the State.”

He also thanked Srinivas Yadav for ensuring that the identity cards were issued as soon as the requests were made. “Around 8,000 cards would be distributed in Siddipet district,” he added. Later in the day, the ministers inaugurated the Gouda Bhavan at Siddipet and handed over identity cards to fishermen of Dubbak constituency.

Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, ZP chairman Rojasharma, former Legislative Council chairman Swami Goud, Quthbullapur MLA Vivekananda Goud and Geetha Industrial Corporation chairman Palle Ravi Goud were present on the occasion.

