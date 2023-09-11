Venkat Reddy’s woes continue

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after he voiced his discontent over not being included in the key committees like the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the AICC ignored senior leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy while forming the grand old party’s election-related committees. The parliamentarian from Bhongir, who also served as an MLA four times in the past, has been sulking ever since the party announced its first set of committees.

On Saturday, the AICC appointed eight different committees, appointing as many as 108 senior and junior leaders to those panels as part of its preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. While Venkat Reddy once again finds himself ignored by the party, what might have irked him the most is the fact that two fellow MPs were given prominent roles in the key committees.

Just two days prior to Saturday’s committee appointments, Venkat Reddy issued an ultimatum to the party leadership, demanding he be included in these crucial panels. Now that the party has ignored his demand, sources said that it is an “uncommon practice” to not give any responsibility to a senior leader. However, they sought to remind that it was Venkat Reddy who chose not to participate in the election process during the Munugode Assembly byelection, though it falls under his Lok Sabha constituency.

Besides publicly criticising the party’s decision on multiple occasions, Venkat Reddy has also been meeting the BJP bigwigs on some pretext or other. Venkat Reddy’s frequent meetings with the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, may have impacted his selection to the Congress committees, opined a senior leader.

Though the leadership tried to pacify him after his public outburst, Venkat Reddy continued to distance himself from the party programmes, including a meeting chaired by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and other activities like overseeing the preparations for the public meeting to be held in the near future.

