Congress performs bhumi puja for ‘Vijayabheri’ at Tukkuguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of the Congress on Monday performed bhumi puja at the venue of the party’s proposed public meeting at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of the city. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre participated in the ritual along with the other party leaders.

The Congress has christened its public meeting “Vijayabheri”. It will be held on September 17 and will be attended by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to remind the people that the party has given separate Telangana State. Taking to platform X, Revanth said that offering prayers to the soil was to express the party’s determination for “Vijayabheri”.

During a meeting with TPCC vice-presidents and Lok Sabha segment in-charges, Revanth observed that the party will make important decisions in the CWC meeting scheduled on September 16, and will likely reveal these decisions during the September 17 public meeting.

Earlier on Monday, senior Congress leaders Mallu Ravi and Sudheer Reddy met Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan seeking permission to organise “Vijayabheri”. It may be noted here that the permission for the meeting in Parade Ground, Gachibowli Stadium and a parcel of land adjacent to the present venue was rejected by various arms of the government.

