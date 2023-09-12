HC upholds Telangana order on med seat quota for locals

TG Naidu By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a clutch of writ petitions challenging the decision of the State government to reserve 85% seats under the competent authority quota in MBBS/BDS courses in colleges established in Telangana after June 2, 2014, for local candidates. The remaining 15% of seats under the All India quota seats are open for all students.

Welcoming the ruling, Health Minister T Harish Rao said: “With the High Court’s verdict today, Telangana students will get 520 additional medical seats. Already, Telangana students got an additional 1,300 MBBS seats, as the government reserved 85% of seats to local students under the B-Category quota.

In all, the local students got 1,820 additional medical seats. It’s equivalent to establishing 20 new medical colleges.” Counsels appearing for petitioner Gangineni Sai Bhavana and others from various districts of Andhra Pradesh, argued before the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar that Section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 mandated the preservation of existing reservations for a period of 10 years and prohibited any alterations to seat-sharing ratios.

They also cited Clause (7) of the Presidential Order under Article 371D, which outlines special provisions for equal opportunity in public employment and education for AP and Telangana. Counsels contended that the establishment date of the institution should not impact seat distribution ratios and that the current admissions quota should remain unchanged.

AP students benefiting from rules in their own state, High Court told

In response, Advocate General BS Prasad clarified that the amendment to the 2017 Rules challenged in these writ petitions had reserved 85% of competent authority quota seats exclusively for local candidates from Telangana. He said that 15% of All India quota seats remained accessible to petitioners and candidates from other States and Union Territories, and this portion was unaffected by the rule amendment.

The AG also pointed out that Section 95 of the AP Reorganisation Act pertained only to the existing quota, which had been maintained for institutions in Telangana as of June 1, 2014, and not for institutions established after June 2, 2014. Standing counsel for the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) argued that the intent of the Presidential Order was to ensure equitable seat distribution among local areas, and since the petitioners were from Andhra Pradesh, they had already benefited from a similar reservation policy in their own State. After considering the arguments, the bench dismissed all the pleas.

Pleas of NCC ‘A’ certificate holders dismissed

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Monday, dismissed four writ petitions filed by P Lokasvi and others, all holders of NCC ‘A’ category certificates and aspiring to secure admission to MBBS/BDS courses for 2023-24. Their petitions challenged the validity of Rule 4(iii)(a) of the Telangana Medical & Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017. Initially, Rule 3(IV)(c) provided for a 1% reservation for the National Cadet Corps (NCC). However, through GO Ms. No. 75, dated July 4, 2023, an amendment was introduced, specifically in Rule 4, following clause (iii), where Rule 4(iii)(a) was inserted.

RAGGING: 10 MEDICOS SUSPENDED FROM GMC

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Medical College on Monday said that 10 students residing in the hostel have been suspended from the college for one year for ragging first-year students. The hostel privileges of these 10 students, from the second and fourth-year batches, was also permanently revoked. The suspension followed a complaint lodged by a junior student with the college principal. Although the incident may not have been severe, it was still considered a case of ragging. Director of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy told TNIE that a complaint was also forwarded by the UGC anti-ragging cell in New Delhi. The matter was brought before the anti-ragging committee at Gandhi Medical College on Monday, during which the students responsible for the ragging were identified. “The college administration had previously cautioned the students against participating in any form of ragging, but despite these warnings, they persisted in their actions. As a result, they were suspended,” the DME said.

