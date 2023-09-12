Home States Telangana

HMDA cancels 10 Mokila Phase-1 bids for default

Failure to comply would result in the forfeiture of the EMD.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has cancelled the bids of the 10 highest bidders in the recent eauction of residential plots in Phase-I of Mokila near Narsingi- Shankarpally road after they failed to pay the first instalment of 33% of the winning bid within the stipulated time frame.

The e-auction of 48 open plots in the Mokila layout under Phase-I had sparked an intense bidding war, with the highest bids reaching an average of Rs 80,397 per sq yd, with some plots being bid a whopping Rs 1.05 lakh per sq yd. However, the highest bidders (H1) of Plot Nos. 241, 242, 263, 273, 282, 283, 284, 312, 313 and 322 were unable to pay the 33% initial deposit within the specified seven-day window, leading to the cancellation of their bids.

Additionally, the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 1 lakh each was forfeited. These bidders have also been barred from participating in future auctions and have been placed on a blacklist by the HMDA. The HMDA has decided to re-auction these 10 plots. The payment schedule for successful bidders required the first instalment of 33% of the sale value, excluding EMD, to be made within seven days of receiving the Letter of Offer. Failure to comply would result in the forfeiture of the EMD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp