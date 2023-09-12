Hotel staff beat customer to death over extra raita

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident at the decades-old Meridian Restaurant in the heart of Hyderabad, a dispute over a simple request for extra raita escalated into a tragic event resulting in the loss of a man’s life. Mohammad Liaqat, a 31-year-old businessman from Chandrayangutta, lost his life during what appeared to be a heated altercation with restaurant staff.

Mohammad Liaqat

Liaqat and his friend had visited the popular Meridian Restaurant, known for its biryani. While enjoying their meal, Liaqat requested an extra raita from a waiter.

However, his request was not fulfilled, leading to a verbal confrontation with the waiter. Soon, the owner and several other staff members got involved and allegedly, fisticuffs were exchanged.

Blows to head during fight may have caused death

The situation deteriorated further when the fight moved downstairs, prompting the police to respond. The police took four persons, including Liaqat, the restaurant owner and waiters to the police station.

At the police station, Liaqat started vomiting and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he passed away during treatment.

Although initial reports suggested no external injuries, it is suspected that Liaqat may have suffered internal injuries, possibly due to blows to the head, though this has not been confirmed by the police.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police activity under scanner

The death of Liaqat after a brawl in a restaurant barely a stone’s throw from the police has raised concerns about public safety in the Punjagutta Circle area. Recent events, including accidents like the one in which a woman was knocked down by a TSRTC bus, have highlighted shortcomings in law enforcement and public safety measures. Punjagutta police are accused of not taking adequate preventive measures in this bustling part of the city, but focusing only on bandobust duties and facilitating obstruction-free passage for VIPs.

The tragic death of Liaqat serves as a sombre reminder of the need for effective crowd control and conflict resolution measures in public establishments to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident at the decades-old Meridian Restaurant in the heart of Hyderabad, a dispute over a simple request for extra raita escalated into a tragic event resulting in the loss of a man’s life. Mohammad Liaqat, a 31-year-old businessman from Chandrayangutta, lost his life during what appeared to be a heated altercation with restaurant staff. Mohammad LiaqatLiaqat and his friend had visited the popular Meridian Restaurant, known for its biryani. While enjoying their meal, Liaqat requested an extra raita from a waiter. However, his request was not fulfilled, leading to a verbal confrontation with the waiter. Soon, the owner and several other staff members got involved and allegedly, fisticuffs were exchanged. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Blows to head during fight may have caused death The situation deteriorated further when the fight moved downstairs, prompting the police to respond. The police took four persons, including Liaqat, the restaurant owner and waiters to the police station. At the police station, Liaqat started vomiting and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he passed away during treatment. Although initial reports suggested no external injuries, it is suspected that Liaqat may have suffered internal injuries, possibly due to blows to the head, though this has not been confirmed by the police. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police activity under scanner The death of Liaqat after a brawl in a restaurant barely a stone’s throw from the police has raised concerns about public safety in the Punjagutta Circle area. Recent events, including accidents like the one in which a woman was knocked down by a TSRTC bus, have highlighted shortcomings in law enforcement and public safety measures. Punjagutta police are accused of not taking adequate preventive measures in this bustling part of the city, but focusing only on bandobust duties and facilitating obstruction-free passage for VIPs. The tragic death of Liaqat serves as a sombre reminder of the need for effective crowd control and conflict resolution measures in public establishments to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.