Home States Telangana

Hotel staff beat customer to death over extra raita

Liaqat and his friend had visited the popular Meridian Restaurant, known for its biryani.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident at the decades-old Meridian Restaurant in the heart of Hyderabad, a dispute over a simple request for extra raita escalated into a tragic event resulting in the loss of a man’s life. Mohammad Liaqat, a 31-year-old businessman from Chandrayangutta, lost his life during what appeared to be a heated altercation with restaurant staff.

Mohammad Liaqat

Liaqat and his friend had visited the popular Meridian Restaurant, known for its biryani. While enjoying their meal, Liaqat requested an extra raita from a waiter.

However, his request was not fulfilled, leading to a verbal confrontation with the waiter. Soon, the owner and several other staff members got involved and allegedly, fisticuffs were exchanged. 

Blows to head during fight may have caused death

The situation deteriorated further when the fight moved downstairs, prompting the police to respond. The police took four persons, including Liaqat, the restaurant owner and waiters to the police station. 

At the police station, Liaqat started vomiting and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he passed away during treatment. 

Although initial reports suggested no external injuries, it is suspected that Liaqat may have suffered internal injuries, possibly due to blows to the head, though this has not been confirmed by the police. 
A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Police activity under scanner 
The death of Liaqat after a brawl in a restaurant barely a stone’s throw from the police has raised concerns about public safety in the Punjagutta Circle area. Recent events, including accidents like the one in which a woman was knocked down by a TSRTC bus, have highlighted shortcomings in law enforcement and public safety measures. Punjagutta police are accused of not taking adequate preventive measures in this bustling part of the city, but focusing only on bandobust duties and facilitating obstruction-free passage for VIPs.

The tragic death of Liaqat  serves as a sombre reminder of the need for effective crowd control and conflict resolution measures in public establishments to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Liaqat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp