Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar not fit to be MP, should resign: Ravinder Singh

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman S Ravinder Singh hit out at BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stating that the latter doesn’t deserve to continue as a parliamentarian since he has no respect for the judiciary.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the senior BRS leader alleged that Sanjay had failed to appear before the court multiple times in connection to the 2018 Assembly election case.

Ravinder Singh recalled that the court had expressed displeasure as Sanjay would repeatedly seek adjournments in the election petition he filed against Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. “Sanjay should resign since he doesn’t respect the judiciary,” he remarked.

He claimed that the former BJP State unit chief is only focused on ‘collecting money’ from granite traders and urged locals to bash him if he comes asking for their votes.

Ravinder Singh also criticised the Congress alleging that even outsiders can apply for a ticket. “It is unfortunate that the Congress is selling MLA tickets,” he remarked.

Commenting on the recent controversy on ‘Bharat’, he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he didn’t remember ‘Bharat’ while launching the Digital India initiative. He also hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for having the foresight to rechristen TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.



KARIMNAGAR: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman S Ravinder Singh hit out at BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stating that the latter doesn’t deserve to continue as a parliamentarian since he has no respect for the judiciary. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the senior BRS leader alleged that Sanjay had failed to appear before the court multiple times in connection to the 2018 Assembly election case. Ravinder Singh recalled that the court had expressed displeasure as Sanjay would repeatedly seek adjournments in the election petition he filed against Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. “Sanjay should resign since he doesn’t respect the judiciary,” he remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He claimed that the former BJP State unit chief is only focused on ‘collecting money’ from granite traders and urged locals to bash him if he comes asking for their votes. Ravinder Singh also criticised the Congress alleging that even outsiders can apply for a ticket. “It is unfortunate that the Congress is selling MLA tickets,” he remarked. Commenting on the recent controversy on ‘Bharat’, he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he didn’t remember ‘Bharat’ while launching the Digital India initiative. He also hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for having the foresight to rechristen TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.