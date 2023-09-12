Home States Telangana

Neglected by both sons, Telangana elderly man wants his Rs 5 crore property returned

The octogenarian Rajaiah, visibly distressed, handed a petition to the collector, detailing his ordeal. 

​ Nomula Rajaiah waits to meet the Karimnagar collector on Monday ​

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a heart-wrenching plea, an elderly man, Nomula Rajaiah of Kothaplli in Thimmapur mandal, approached district collector B Gopi during a grievance cell programme on Monday, seeking assistance while alleging mistreatment and neglect by his sons.

The octogenarian Rajaiah, visibly distressed, handed a petition to the collector, detailing his ordeal. He claimed that he had gifted land valued at nearly Rs 5 crore to his two sons. However, his sons were no longer providing him with the care and sustenance he required, the elderly man asserted.

According to Rajaiah, his younger son’s family had provided him with food and care for a short period, while his elder son’s family turned him away soon after he tranferred his land to his sons. 

Rajaiah, with folded hands, implored the collector to take action against his sons and transfer the land that had been distributed to them back in his name.

Collector Gopi responded by instructing revenue authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate measures.

Speaking to the media later, Rajaiah expressed his disappointment, saying that before the land distribution, his sons had shown affection and care towards him. However, as time passed, their affection waned, leaving him in emotional distress, he said.
 

