Oppn failed to appreciate ongoing development in Siddipet, says T Harish Rao

Accompanied by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, the minister inaugurated the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy B Pharmacy College in Ramancha, Chinnakoduru mandal.

Published: 12th September 2023

Ministers T Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy at the inauguration of the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy B Pharmacy College in Ramancha on Monday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao lashed out at the Opposition parties for their inability to appreciate the ongoing development in Siddipet.  He was responding to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s criticism of the government, claiming that all development activities were concentrated only in three constituencies — Siddipet, Sircilla, and Gajwel, represented by Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao respectively.

Earlier, Harish Rao distributed construction orders for several community halls to their respective communities at his camp office. During his address, he directly challenged the Congress, questioning its  absence during the peak of the Telangana movement in Siddipet. He pointed out that Siddipet, which once led the Telangana movement, is now at the forefront of development.

Harish Rao further asked Revanth Reddy whether any Congress leader went to jail during the movement to advocate for development in Siddipet and Gajwel. 

Dream realised under BRS 
Emphasising his commitment to developing Gajwel, a region that lagged behind in development during the Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh, he urged the people to question Congress leaders about their lack of progress when they seek votes ahead of elections. 

The minister also noted that the creation of Siddipet district was a long-standing dream, realised under the BRS government.

After inaugurating the Pharmacy College, he praised Siddipet for becoming an educational hub, with colleges and institutions offering courses across various disciplines in the district.

Harish Rao contrasted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s approach to development with that of former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, noting that while Naidu focused primarily on the IT sector, the current government aims to promote all sectors, including agriculture, sericulture, aquaculture and more.

