Telangana HC slaps Rs 3,000 fine on Addanki Dayakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice M Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Monday imposed a fine of `3,000 on Congress leader Addanki Dayakar for delay in submitting the required documents in an election petition he filed against Thungathuruthy BRS MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar.

In 2018 elections, Dayakar lost to Kishore Kumar by 1,847 votes. In 2019, he filed an election petition alleging irregularities in the polling and counting process.

Recently, the High Court directed Dayakar to furnish documents related to Form 17 C (providing copies to counting agents) and forms submitted by polling agents.

As the Congress leader failed to submit the said documents as directed by the High Court, Justice Laxman imposed a penalty on Dayakar and adjourned the case to September 13 for further hearing.

