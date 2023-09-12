Top leaders of big three may face stiff competition ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections approach, the political heat is rising as top leaders from various parties vie to build their legacy. In the Gajwel segment, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is defending his seat, making it one of the most-watched contests. From the Opposition, former MLA T Narsa Reddy of the Congress is likely to be the contender. Notably, BJP’s Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s wife Jamuna has applied for a ticket here, raising eyebrows as her husband had initially announced his intention to contest against KCR.

In Kodangal, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy is aiming to secure the constituency after losing in the last election. His victory could have broader implications as he is expected to be a front-runner for the chief minister’s chair if the Congress comes to power. Health Minister T Harish Rao’s stronghold in the Siddipet segment remains unchallenged so far, as the opposition struggles to find a strong candidate. The last election saw parties losing their deposits against him.

Closely-watched race

Sircilla, the Assembly segment of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, will be another closely-watched race. The Congress is likely to field KK Mahender Reddy again, who has been the contender since 2009. The BJP is also expected to field a strong candidate, given the segment’s importance in the Lok Sabha constituency of national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay.

In Palakurthy, Minister

E Dayakar Rao faces competition from Congress’ H Jhansi Reddy, an NRI. Dayakar Rao, a six-time MLA, is expected to engage in a fierce battle with the Congress.

Bandi vs Gangula

Nirmal Assembly will see Minister A Indrakaran Reddy trying to hold his ground, while former MLA of Congress, A Maheswar Reddy, has switched to the BJP, adding intrigue to the contest.In Karimnagar, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are expected to clash in what promises to be a closely contested battle. The Congress is also searching for a suitable candidate for the segment.

MLA D Sudheer Reddy, who won from LB Nagar on Congress ticket last time and switched over to the BRS, is expected to face former MP of Nizamabad and Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi.

In Nalgonda, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who won this seat four times, will be in the fray. Meanwhile, sitting BRS MLA Bhupal Reddy will be seeking re-election.

The Huzurnagar Assembly is a hotly contested constituency, with former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy aiming to regain his seat, with at least a 50,000 majority. He had vowed to quit politics if the majority falls below this mark.

In Dubbaka, where the BJP secured its second MLA seat in a bypoll, M Raghunandan Rao plans to contest again.

The ruling party is fielding Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, while the Congress is likely to field Cheruku Srinivas Reddy.

Munugode emerges as another battleground with political heat generated by the involvement of three parties, making it a hot seat to watch in the upcoming elections. How these senior leaders fare in the upcoming elections has piqued the interest of citizens and political experts alike.

SIDDIPET REMAINS HARISH STRONGHOLD

Health Minister T Harish Rao’s stronghold in the Siddipet segment remains unchallenged so far as the opposition struggles to find a strong candidate. In the last election, the candidates of rival parties, who contested against him, lost their deposits.

