TPCC chief Revanth Reddy calls out ‘false’ claim of BRS on PRLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday asserted that the BRS government was misleading the public by claiming that it was about to commission the entire Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at a time when not even 30 per cent of the project has been completed.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the BRS government is attempting to portray the project as completed by operating a single pump, while 30 pumps still need to be installed.

The TPCC chief made these comments while formally welcoming former TDP MLA Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy into the Congress, along with her two sons Siddharth and Karthik.

There are reports suggesting that Seetha is seeking Congress tickets in Makthal and Devarkadra Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Alliance dharma

Revanth recalled how BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lacked a strong support base when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mahbubnagar in 2009. He emphasised that despite the odds against KCR’s victory in Mahbubnagar, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, his wife Seetha, and himself assisted him in winning, upholding the principles of electoral alliances and responding to the call given by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Despite KCR not owning a residence in Palamuru and not actively raising the voice of his constituents in Parliament, we supported him in the struggle for the creation of Telangana State. Now, KCR is portraying himself as the sole champion of Telangana,” Revanth said while raising questions about KCR’s efforts to address workers’ migration and ensure adequate irrigation water.

Extending a warm welcome to Seetha, Revanth Reddy also acknowledged the support he received from the late Dayakar Reddy in the early stages of his political career. He mentioned that Seetha had significantly developed the district by generously allocating Zilla Parishad funds to all ZPTCs, regardless of their political affiliations, during her tenure as ZP chairman. In contrast, he alleged that the current administration is primarily focused on obtaining kickbacks for releasing funds for various projects.

