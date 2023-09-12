TPCC chief Revanth Reddy out to prove his mettle in Mahbubnagar

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appears to be keen on setting an example to other Congress leaders by preparing the ground to win a majority of seats in his native erstwhile Mahbubnagar district in the ensuing Assembly elections.

He has already hit the ground by winning leaders from BRS and BJP over to the Congress’ side. He has been quite successful so far in fortifying the party. In Kodangal, which he represented in the Assembly in the past, former MLA Gurunath Reddy who was elected five times to the Assembly returned to the Congress from the BRS.

Revanth Reddy lost the election from Kodangal in 2018 to BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy.

Revanth wants to win the seat this time with a huge margin and he is already one step closer by spiriting away Gurunath Reddy from the BRS. Gurunath could help him using his influence with the voters.

Another sign that Revanth Reddy is making progress in consolidating the party in Mahbubnagar district came when he ensured that former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLC K Damodhar Reddy’s son Rajesh and Gadwal ZP chairperson Sarita joined the party. They are expected to contest from Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal. DK Aruna, who lost the election to BRS from Gadwal in 2018, shifted to the BJP. She has been declared elected by the High Court on a petition filed by her alleging irregularities by the winner, but the order was stayed by Supreme Court on Monday.

After Aruna joined the BJP, there was a vacuum in leadership in Gadwal but now it is filled by Sarita. Jupally Krishna Rao, who was elected four terms from Kollapur, returned to the Congress after he was suspended by the BRS.

In Nagarkurnool, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy is a strong leader. Now, BRS MLC K Damodar Reddy’s son Rajesh joined the party and he is likely to get the ticket. Though it might result in a tussle to some extent, the party is now better off with the induction of Rajesh.

In Devarakadra, the party received a shot in the arm when former MLA Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy joined the Congress on Monday. As the Kothakota family has influence in Devarakadra as well as in Makthal, the party is set to gain by her entry. As Mudirajus are one of the dominant castes among the BCs, Revanth wants to promote former MLA Erra Sekhar and field him in Narayanpet.

Sources in the Congress said that the party was strong in other segments including Achampet, Alampur, Wanaparty, Kalwakurthy, Mahbunagar and Shadnagar. The party has former MLAs Dr Vamshikrishna, SA Sampath Kumar, G Chinna Reddy and Dr Vamshichand Reddy for these seats. In Mahbubnagar, former MLA and suspended BJP leader Yennam Srinivas Reddy is likely to be the Congress candidate after joining the party. In Shadnagar, V Shanker is likely to get the ticket to contest.

KOTHAKOTA SEETHA JOINS CONGRESS

