Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy out to prove his mettle in Mahbubnagar

In Nagarkurnool, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy is a strong leader.

Published: 12th September 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy appears to be keen on setting an example to other Congress leaders by preparing the ground to win a majority of seats in his native erstwhile Mahbubnagar district in the ensuing Assembly elections.

He has already hit the ground by winning leaders from BRS and BJP over to the Congress’ side. He has been quite successful so far in fortifying the party. In Kodangal, which he represented in the Assembly in the past, former MLA Gurunath Reddy who was elected five times to the Assembly returned to the Congress from the BRS. 

Revanth Reddy lost the election from Kodangal in 2018 to BRS candidate Patnam Narender Reddy. 
Revanth wants to win the seat this time with a huge margin and he is already one step closer by spiriting away Gurunath Reddy from the BRS.  Gurunath could help him using his influence with the voters.

Another sign that Revanth Reddy is making progress in consolidating the party in Mahbubnagar district came when he ensured that former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MLC K Damodhar Reddy’s son Rajesh and Gadwal ZP chairperson Sarita joined the party. They are expected to contest from Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal. DK Aruna, who lost the election to BRS from Gadwal in 2018, shifted to the BJP. She has been declared elected by the High Court on a petition filed by her alleging irregularities by the winner, but the order was stayed by Supreme Court on Monday.

After Aruna joined the BJP, there was a vacuum in leadership in Gadwal but now it is filled by Sarita. Jupally Krishna Rao, who was elected four terms from Kollapur, returned to the Congress after he was suspended by the BRS. 

In Nagarkurnool, former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy is a strong leader. Now,  BRS MLC K Damodar Reddy’s son Rajesh joined the party and he is likely to get the ticket. Though it might result in a tussle to some extent, the party is now better off with the induction of Rajesh.

In Devarakadra, the party received a shot in the arm when former MLA Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy joined the Congress on Monday. As the Kothakota family has influence in Devarakadra as well as in Makthal, the party is set to gain by her entry. As Mudirajus are one of the dominant castes among the BCs,  Revanth wants to promote former MLA Erra Sekhar and field him in  Narayanpet.

Sources in the Congress said that the party was strong in other segments including Achampet, Alampur, Wanaparty, Kalwakurthy, Mahbunagar and Shadnagar. The party has former MLAs Dr Vamshikrishna, SA Sampath Kumar, G Chinna Reddy and Dr Vamshichand Reddy for these seats. In Mahbubnagar, former MLA and suspended BJP leader Yennam Srinivas Reddy is likely to be the Congress candidate after joining the party. In Shadnagar, V Shanker is likely to get the ticket to contest.  

KOTHAKOTA SEETHA JOINS CONGRESS
In Devarakadra, the party received a shot in the arm when former MLA Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy joined the Congress on Monday. As the Kothakota family has influence in Devarakadra as well as in Makthal, the party is set to gain by her entry. As Mudirajus are one of the dominant castes among the BCs,  Revanth wants to promote former MLA Erra Sekhar and field him from Narayanpet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp