Union Minister Kishan urges people to help BJP free Telangana from clutches of KCR’s family

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that people will become paupers if the BRS is allowed to retain power, BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the time has come to end the corrupt rule of KCR’s family.

Kishan Reddy, along with Union Minister Purushottam Rupala, BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, welcomed Mudirajula Sangam district president Pulimamidi Raju into the BJP during a public meeting held at at the Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy.

Speaking on the occasion, he cautioned the people against supporting the BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“If the BRS retains power, people will be forced on to the streets and they will be left begging,” he said, adding that the people should give an opportunity to the BJP and liberate Telangana from the clutches of KCR’s family.

“KCR’s family members won’t allow anyone else to become the president of the BRS. They won’t allow anyone from outside KCR’s family to occupy CM’s chair. If a person from the weaker sanctions wants to become the prime minister or the chief minister of any State, it is possible only under the BJP rule,” he said.

Also targeting the Congress and AIMIM, he said: “If you vote for the Congress, it is like voting for the BRS and Majlis parties. If you vote for the BRS, it is like voting for the Congress. Be aware of the choices you make. This time, give an opportunity to the BJP to serve you.”

Describing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao led BRS government as a corrupt regime, he said: “KCR said that he will bear all the election expenses if other parties joining him in fighting the BJP at the national level. Where will he get all this money to fund the other parties.”

Alleging that the BRS led the State debts and its leaders are neck deep in corruption, he said: “Now the situation is so bad in the State, the government is unable to pay salaries on time to its employees. KCR is selling the government lands and leased the ORR for 30 years to pay salaries.”

