AI-based digital tea shop opened in Karimnagar

Published: 13th September 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology-based Digital Tea Shop has made its debut in Karimnagar. Tea aficionados can now savour their favorite brew without the need for a traditional tea master. By simply scanning QR codes, customers can conveniently purchase water, biscuits, and, of course, their preferred tea.

The inauguration of the Digital Tea Shop was a momentous occasion attended by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar and Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao.This innovative technology represents a paradigm shift in the world of tea, rendering the traditional tea master obsolete and heralding a new era for tea enthusiasts.

With a track record of over 600 machines already sold in both Telugu states and an ambitious plan to install 10,000 Water Tea Coffee (WTC) vending machines in a single quarter, Gem Opencube Technologies Pvt. is at the cusp of redefining tea making.P Vinod Kumar, CEO of Gem OpenCube Technologies Pvt. said: “We have received bookings from all corners of the country, and we want this new technology accessible to tea lovers nationwide.”

