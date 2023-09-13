Dr Preethi suicide case: Telangana HC quashes Dr Saif suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) to reevaluate the suspension of Dr MA Saif Ali, who is accused of ragging and harassing PG medical student Dharawath Preethi.

Quashing the suspension orders issued by the college against Dr Saif Ali, Justice Nanda said that he was not given the opportunity to present his side of the story.The judge instructed the KMC to conduct a fresh hearing to consider Dr Saif Ali’s arguments and take an informed decision regarding his suspension.

Dr Saif Ali has been accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Preethi, a first-year PG medical student at KMC by ragging her. Following the allegations, the KMC suspended Dr Saif Ali, who is currently in the second year of his PG course, specialising in anaesthesia.

Following this, Dr Saif Ali approached the high court where he argued that he was not given an opportunity to present his case or properly defend himself before the KMC took the decision to suspend him.

