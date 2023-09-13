Farmers issued notices for demanding fair compensation

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) authority has issued notices to the farmers who have approached the court requesting fair compensation for their lands as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, for the Gouravelli reservoir. Even though these farmers did not grant their consent, the authorities had previously announced their intention to complete the entire land acquisition process and deposit the funds for those who did not willingly offer their lands. The notice stated that they were issued upon the request of the Siddipet collector.

While the majority of farmers in the submerging Gudatipally village have consented to the government taking their lands, approximately 24 farmers, who collectively own around 54 acres of land, have not provided their consent. These farmers have been requested to provide a written reply along with details of their land.

In response to these notices, farmers alleged that the government was sowing discord among them while carrying out its proceedings. They complained that they had heard reports of the government paying `17 lakh per acre and depositing Rs 6.75 lakh per acre with the R&R Authority for those who have approached the court to demand their rightful compensation.

A farmer, Baddam Shankar Reddy, who received a notice from the R&R authority, pointed out that under the same project, a farmer in the neighbouring Karimnagar district received `33 lakh as compensation for the loss of an open well during tunnel excavation, whereas in Siddipet district, they are offering only `4 lakh. Furthermore, the compensation for lost cattle sheds has not been disclosed for Siddipet, unlike Karimnagar, where it was provided at `8 lakh, he added.

It is evident that officials in each district are implementing different procedures for the same project. However, these farmers have filed a case in the TS HC seeking compensation for their lands under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. While their case is currently under trial, they also intend to attend the hearing before the authority.

Shankar asserted that they would bring the matter to the attention of the R&R authority. “Injustice was done in the past by Venkatram Reddy, who previously served as Siddipet collector, regarding compensation for the submerging Gudatipally village under the Gouravelli reservoir and its affiliated villages,” he said, adding that the compensation for submerged structures and open wells in the reservoir area was yet to be disbursed.

