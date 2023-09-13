It’s official: Amit Shah to attend Liberation Day celebrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the celebration of Telangana Liberation Day/Telangana National Integration Day has become a contentious issue between the BJP and BRS, with both the parties trying consolidate their vote-bank in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set attend the parade of the Central Armed Forces at the Parade Ground on September 17 as the chief guest.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that this year too, Amit Shah will be presiding over the celebrations, to be officially organised by the Union ministry of culture.

BRS ceded to pressure

Explaining how the demand for celebrating the occasion has been deliberately suppressed since 1948 by the Congress, and then by BRS since 2014, he said that both the parties have always ceded to pressure from the AIMIM, and have never officially celebrated the day Hyderabad got liberated and merged with the Union of India.He said that both the Congress and BRS were trying to portray Telangana Liberation Day as something which goes against the interests of Muslims in Telangana.Speaking about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like Shoaibullah Khan, Turrebaaz Khan and Moulvi Alladin, Kishan Reddy wanted to know if they were not Muslims who fought to liberate the Hyderabad State.

Prez to hoist national flag

He also announced that President Droupadi Murmu will be virtually hoisting the national flag from Delhi, for the celebrations to be held at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Bollarum.Stating that the event to be held at the Parade Ground is not a BJP programme, Kishan Reddy said that he has invited the chief ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka to participate as special guests on the occasion.

Kishan Reddy also addressed the SC Morcha and Yuva Morcha leaders’ meetings held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He also inaugurated the ‘ dynamic lighting’ system installed at the Arts College heritage building. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at 7.55 pm on September 16, after which he will be heading to CRPF Sector’s Office Mess in Hyderabad, where he will be staying overnight.

Between 9.00 am and 11.10 am on September 17, he will be participating in the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad. After reviewing the parade of the Central Armed Forces and addressing the gathering, he will head to the Shamshabad airport, from where he will be departing to New Delhi on an Indian Air Force flight at 11.50 am.

Ajmeera Prahlad joins BJP

BRS leader Ajmeera Prahlad, son of former minister Ajmeera Chandulal, joined the BJP in presence of party’s election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday.

