Justice league: Interim relief for Vishwa Bharati chief in contempt case

By Express News Service

GHMC told to submit report on Hill Fort Palace preservation

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to submit a report based on the recommendations made by a committee of experts with regard to preservation and protection of the Hill Fort Palace.The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) that expresses concerns over the State government’s alleged inaction in safeguarding the palace.Special Government Pleader Harender Prasad informed the court that the recommendations made by the National Academy of Construction (NAC) in Hyderabad will be forwarded to the Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts Committee, which is headed by the GHMC commissioner. He also said that the committee is scheduled to meet on September 14 and assured that the decisions made by this committee would be submitted to the court before the next hearing. The bench then directed the GHMC commissioner to submit a report and adjourned the matter for four weeks.

Interim relief for Vishwa Bharati chief in contempt case

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the six months imprisonment awarded to M Rathna Reddy, president of Vishwa Bharati Education Society, in a contempt of court case. A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar heard the appeal filed by Rathna Reddy challenging a single judge’s order sentencing him after finding him guilty of contempt by violating an undertaking he had given to the court. In his undertaking, Rathna Reddy promised not to carry out any construction activity on a particular property at Manchirevula in Narsingi municipality limits.The single judge had also criticised the Narsingi municipality commissioner for failing to prevent these unauthorised constructions. During the proceedings, counsel representing Rathna Reddy informed the bench that the imposed fine of Rs 2,000 had already been paid. However, the court made it clear that this fine amount would be contingent upon the outcome of the ongoing appeal.Additionally, the court directed the registry to promptly serve a copy of its order to the head of the department of civil engineering at JNTU which has been tasked with inspecting the disputed site in Manchirevula to determine the age of the structures on the property in question. The matter was adjourned to September 26.

