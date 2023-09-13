Over 103 KGBV girls hospitalised due to food poisoning

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: As many as 103 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Bheemgal, were admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) Nizamabad late on Monday while 47 others were administered first aid and discharged after their complained of stomachache and started vomiting following dinner. Doctors said that all the 103 girl students are stable and will be discharged on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, 220 students had dinner following which 150 started complaining of stomachache and started vomiting. KGBV staff alerted officials of the Medical and Health department and the students were first rushed to the Bheemgal government hospital and provided first aid.

While 103 students did not respond to treatment, they were rushed to the GGH in ambulances where their health condition was stabilised. GGH superintendent Dr Prathima Raj said that there were no fresh complaints. District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited the GGH and spoke to the students.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu enquired about the incident with officials and also reviewed the health condition of the students with Dr Prathima Raj and other duty doctors. Hanumanthu said that it appears that the students fell ill due to eating contaminated and promised all necessary action against the staff responsible.The authorities arranged a medical camp at the KGBV Bheemgal.

Meanwhile, DMHO M Sudharshanam said that he rushed to the KGBV and arranged the medical camp. “We have submitted a preliminary report to the collector after inspecting the kitchen and dining hall in the KGBV. We will submit a detailed report after we receive the lab report of food samples we collected from the kitchen,” the DMHO said.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, reacting to the incident, directed the collector to take strict action on the staff of the KGBV who failed to discharge their duties properly.

