Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana freedom sounds ridiculous: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that a separate Telangana State was not given by the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that it was the people who “grabbed the State”.“Saying that Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana is as ridiculous as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claiming the British gave freedom to India,” Rama Rao said, adding that the Congress carved out Telangana in an unavoidable situation.

Stating that the discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a ‘cheap gimmick’ to divert the attention of the people from core issues, the BRS working president averred that the pink party would win over 90 seats, whether elections were held simultaneously or not.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Rama Rao said that there would be no difference to the BRS if elections were held simultaneously or separately. He recalled that even when simultaneous polls were held in the past, the people made their choice wisely between Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates.

Asked about the possibility of imposing President’s Rule in the State in case simultaneous polls were held, Rama Rao said that the Centre may not resort to such things as it would damage its image. “The damage would be more than the imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi,” he said.

“The people would feel that the BJP-led Centre imposed President’s Rule as it could not face elections in a democratic manner,” Rama Rao felt. President’s Rule would be imposed only in extraordinary circumstances, he said, adding that the likely scenario would be that a caretaker government may be put in place.Only Modi, Shah know about special Parl session agenda

Rama Rao said he was not sure whether the “one nation, one election” concept would be taken up in the special session of the Parliament. “We do not know the agenda of the special session of Parliament. In fact, except for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, no one in the BJP is aware of the agenda. No one knows whether the agenda is naming the country Bharat, Uniform Civil Code, one nation, one election or any other subject,” he said.

The BRS working president said that development was the only agenda for the Telangana Assembly elections and no other issue would dominate the polls, even the hike of Aasara pensions promised by Opposition leaders.

“The people of the State are wise. They will not believe the Congress. The Congress promised to waive `2 lakh crop loan in the last elections. However, the people supported the BRS which promised to waive `1 lakh crop loan,” Rama Rao recalled. While the Opposition is in utter confusion, the people have clarity and have decided to see KCR become the CM for the third consecutive time, he said.

“Even surveys commissioned by Opposition parties place them in the second place. The BRS will win emphatically,” Rama Rao said. He said that the Congress and BJP could not even announce their CM candidate. “BRS has an able leader in KCR, who is our CM candidate. Let them announce their chief ministerial candidates,” Rama Rao dared.

He said that the CM candidates of national parties would be decided in Delhi. “The slogan for separate State movement was self-respect. The people will not accept parties which are slaves of Delhi leadership,” he said.

Rama Rao said that those who opposed the creation of Telangana like KVP Ramachandra Rao and N Kiran Kumar Reddy are running the show again.“Union Minister G Kishan Reddy did not resign from the Assembly for the sake of separate Telangana. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy threatened Telangana agitators with a rifle at Peddapalli. Now, Kiran Kumar Reddy is directing Kishan Reddy and KVP is behind Revanth Reddy. Even YSRTP president YS Sharmila too claims that she belongs to Telangana,” Rama Rao quipped.

“All anti-Telangana forces are active again before the elections in different forms. Let the people decide whether they want leaders who spewed venom against Telangana or those who fought for it,” he said.

He alleged that the Opposition parties could not digest the fact that Telangana is progressing. “They are giving unrealistic assurances,” Rama Rao alleged, asking whether the `4,000 social security pension was given in any Congress-ruled State.

Poll arithmetic did not work out

Asked why the BRS dumped the Left parties, Rama Rao said that BRS did not forge an electoral alliance with the Left parties as the election arithmetic did not work out.

