Telangana Assembly polls: Big three set for show of strength on September 16, 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For three consecutive days, starting from September 16, all three major political parties have a packed schedule, setting the stage for the Assembly elections later this year. The Congress will be engrossed in the CWC meeting in Hyderabad on September 16, its first after Mallikarjun Kharge assumed the party’s leadership.

An extended meeting of the CWC is scheduled for September 17, with the evening of the same day witnessing a massive rally in Thukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This rally will see the participation of the party’s top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge among others. The CWC, which is the highest policy-making body of the AICC, will be formulating strategies to secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, including Telangana, scheduled for November-December.

Five guarantees

During the public meeting on September 17, Sonia Gandhi is expected to release a document outlining five guarantees to the people. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and other party leaders will be in attendance to officially launch the campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections. The Congress calls September 17 the “Telangana Integration Day,” commemorating the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union in 1948.

At the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, the BJP will celebrate the occasion as the “Telangana Liberation Day.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the official celebrations, marking his second consecutive appearance at the Telangana Liberation Day festivities. While it is an official event, it is expected to carry political undertones as Shah is likely to criticise the BRS government for its perceived “covert friendship” with AIMIM.

The BJP is planning to mobilize a substantial crowd for the celebrations. The ruling BRS celebrates September 17 as “National Integration Day.” BRS working president KTR Rama Rao has called upon the people to join the celebrations, which are expected to raise the political temperature in the State.

HYDERABAD: For three consecutive days, starting from September 16, all three major political parties have a packed schedule, setting the stage for the Assembly elections later this year. The Congress will be engrossed in the CWC meeting in Hyderabad on September 16, its first after Mallikarjun Kharge assumed the party’s leadership. An extended meeting of the CWC is scheduled for September 17, with the evening of the same day witnessing a massive rally in Thukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This rally will see the participation of the party’s top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge among others. The CWC, which is the highest policy-making body of the AICC, will be formulating strategies to secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, including Telangana, scheduled for November-December. Five guaranteesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the public meeting on September 17, Sonia Gandhi is expected to release a document outlining five guarantees to the people. Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and other party leaders will be in attendance to officially launch the campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections. The Congress calls September 17 the “Telangana Integration Day,” commemorating the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union in 1948. At the Parade Ground in Secunderabad, the BJP will celebrate the occasion as the “Telangana Liberation Day.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend the official celebrations, marking his second consecutive appearance at the Telangana Liberation Day festivities. While it is an official event, it is expected to carry political undertones as Shah is likely to criticise the BRS government for its perceived “covert friendship” with AIMIM. The BJP is planning to mobilize a substantial crowd for the celebrations. The ruling BRS celebrates September 17 as “National Integration Day.” BRS working president KTR Rama Rao has called upon the people to join the celebrations, which are expected to raise the political temperature in the State.