Telangana State RERA directs promoters, builders to submit audit reports by Sept-end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Real estate promoters and builders who are registered under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act are required to submit their quarterly and annual audit reports by the end of September, said N Satyanarayana, chairman of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulation Authority (TS-RERA). He emphasised that action would be taken in accordance with the provisions of the RERA Act against projects that fail to submit these reports.

Builders and promoters have been directed to upload their quarterly project reports on the RERA website using the promoter login, as specified in Section 11(1)(b) and Section 4(2)(l)(D) of Provision 3. These quarterly reports should be submitted by the deadlines of April 15, July 15, October 15, and January 15, with annual audit reports to be submitted within six months after the end of the annual year, he said.

Satyanarayana noted that emails and notices have already been issued to the parties concerned, and they have been urged to prioritise the submission of these reports by the end of the current month, in line with RERA regulations.Forms 4, 5, 6 are to be used for quarterly reports, while Form-7 is applicable for annual reports, and these forms are readily available for download on the website, he said.

