Telangana Assembly elections to be held in May?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders are of the view that the Telangana Assembly polls may be conducted in May simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections.“Why will Modi bring “One Nation, One Election” issue to the fore, if it is not on his agenda? Modi has no intention to conduct separate polls as he knows pretty well that the BJP would be defeated in five states, including Telangana, where Assembly elections are due. So the polls will be conducted in May,” a top BRS leader said on condition of anonymity.

The BRS leaders are expecting that the Constitution may be amended in the upcoming special session of Parliament.The BRS leaders are also of the view that if the efforts for simultaneous polls are initiated, Modi may not implement it and ultimately blame the Opposition, stating that he wanted to do some good work for the nation but the Opposition obstructed the same.

Advantage BRS

The BRS leaders feel that even if the simultaneous polls were held, it would be advantageous for the pink party as the saffron party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will have to tour the country and may not focus specifically on Telangana.

The BRS sources say that the BJP may not go for Lok Sabha polls without inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January. In such a scenario, the Centre will have to present a vote-on-account Budget in February. Elections would not be held in March as it is exam season. It may be safe to assume that General Elections may be held in April or May, the sources said.

The sources added that if the Assembly elections are delayed, the BRS will have an advantage as it would inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and complete all the pending development works and go to the polls.

