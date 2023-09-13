Vijayabheri to remind Telangana of Sonia’s role: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress wants to refresh the memories of the connection between the Congress, Sonia Gandhi and the people of Telangana by holding a massive public meeting — Vijayabheri — on September 17, the day erstwhile Hyderabad State was annexed into Indian Union, following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad.

Revanth’s comments came on the day BRS working president KT Rama Rao made adverse comments on the role of Sonia Gandhi in the formation of a separate Telangana State.The TPCC chief was interacting with the national media in the backdrop of the CWC — the party’s highest decision-making body — meeting scheduled to be held in the city.

The Congress is expected to make decisions with regard to the upcoming elections in five States, simultaneous elections, special Parliament session, INDIA bloc and campaign strategies in the CWC meeting, which will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top party leaders.Through the Vijayabheri, the Congress will be announcing its “five guarantees”, just like it did in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections earlier this year.

Lamenting that the State and Central governments denied permission to hold the meeting at Shourya Convention (police department), Gachibowli Stadium, and an open estate belonging to the Endowments department, Revanth alleged that Rama Rao threatened the management of a star hotel for allowing Congress to hold the meeting.

“When Ramlila Maidan in Delhi itself is an Endowments land and being given for political party meetings, how can they deny permission,” he wondered while stating that the ruling parties should show magnanimity by creating a “political level playing field” for all the parties. He exuded confidence that the Vijayabheri would pay the party rich dividends.

During the informal conversation with media persons, Revanth spoke about his party’s preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections. He said that the Telangana Assembly elections will be held on the basis of “janata vs pariwar” (Telangana people vs CM KCR family). He opined that the goodwill of KCR has ended, and termed the BRS supremo “expired medicine”.

“KCR is relying on muscle power and money power for the coming elections, and the four crore people of the state will defeat the four family members of KCR,” Revanth said.

When asked about the merger of YSRTP or the joining of YS Sharmila, Revanth said that the party high command hasn’t conveyed anything about it and hence he was unable to comment. He also said Thummala Nageswara Rao, Yennem Srinivas Reddy and Jitta Balakrishna Reddy would join the party. However, Revanth did not disclose their date of joining.

Patnam to join Cong after term ends: TPCC chief

Patnam Mahender Reddy will resign from KCR’s Cabinet as soon as the government’s term ends and contest on a Congress ticket from Tandoor, Revanth claimed. The BRS chief had inducted Mahender Reddy into the Cabinet in the backdrop of rumours that he was about to join the Congress

