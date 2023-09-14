Baskin-Robbins franchisor opens innovation centre in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The executives of US-based Inspire Brands LLC, a holding company and franchisor of mulitple restaurants including Buffalo Wild Wings and Baskin-Robbins, including co-founder and CEO Paul Brown, attended the inauguration of the company’s Hyderabad Innovation Centre. The Hyderabad Innovation Centre is the sixth in a network of global support centres that power Inspire’s 32,000 global restaurants.

Speaking on the occasion, Brown said that he is thrilled to be in Hyderabad to celebrate the grand opening of Inspire’s Hyderabad Innovation Centre. “This centre is part of our strategy to invest in building industry-leading capabilities that will create a distinct advantage for our portfolio of brands and our franchisees. We have already made great strides in laying the foundation for this work and will continue to evolve these capabilities in the months to come, with the help of our Hyderabad team members,” he added.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last six months and aims to hire 100 more by year-end. By 2025, Inspire expects to have over 500 team members in Hyderabad, who will partner with colleagues around the world to develop new capabilities across several areas including data science, analytics, e-commerce, automation, cloud, and information security.

The centre will feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimisation, workforce management, loyalty, payments systems, and more.

