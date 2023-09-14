Home States Telangana

Baskin-Robbins franchisor opens innovation centre in Hyderabad 

The Hyderabad Innovation Centre is the sixth in a network of global support centres that power Inspire’s 32,000 global restaurants.

Published: 14th September 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Baskin-Robbins website)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Baskin-Robbins website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The executives of US-based Inspire Brands LLC, a holding company and franchisor of mulitple restaurants including Buffalo Wild Wings and Baskin-Robbins, including co-founder and CEO Paul Brown, attended the inauguration of the company’s Hyderabad Innovation Centre. The Hyderabad Innovation Centre is the sixth in a network of global support centres that power Inspire’s 32,000 global restaurants.

Speaking on the occasion, Brown said that he is thrilled to be in Hyderabad to celebrate the grand opening of Inspire’s Hyderabad Innovation Centre. “This centre is part of our strategy to invest in building industry-leading capabilities that will create a distinct advantage for our portfolio of brands and our franchisees. We have already made great strides in laying the foundation for this work and will continue to evolve these capabilities in the months to come, with the help of our Hyderabad team members,” he added.

The Hyderabad Innovation Center has already onboarded more than 100 team members over the last six months and aims to hire 100 more by year-end. By 2025, Inspire expects to have over 500 team members in Hyderabad, who will partner with colleagues around the world to develop new capabilities across several areas including data science, analytics, e-commerce, automation, cloud, and information security.
The centre will feature an innovation lab to collaborate with local start-ups on new solutions for productivity optimisation, workforce management, loyalty, payments systems, and more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baskin-Robbins Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp