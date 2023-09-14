Congress manifesto in the works, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on the job

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the TPCC manifesto committee seems to have initiated the process of drafting the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, it has come to light that poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team have already prepared a significant portion, if not the entire list, of the grand old party’s plans and promises.

This once again highlights how the political parties in the country are increasingly embracing the trend of using political strategists or consultants to expedite the process of gathering insights on various social, political and economic aspects, often bypassing traditional methods.

‘Abhaya Hastam’

According to sources, Sunil’s team, entrusted with the responsibility of drafting the five guarantees, known as “Abhaya Hastam”, tailored these promises to suit the specific needs of Telangana, similar to the ones they fine-tuned for party’s campaign in Karnataka Assembly polls.

These five guarantees are set to be unveiled by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the “Vijayabheri” public meeting scheduled for September 17 in Hyderabad. With Sunil’s team assuming the responsibility of preparing the manifesto, the State unit of Congress has heavily relied on their expertise to shape their electoral strategies. Sunil’s active participation in crucial meetings, ranging from candidate selection to devising the party’s overall strategy, has become apparent in recent times.

Appeal to public

According to reliable sources, Sunil’s team consists of five dedicated researchers who focus on various aspects, including issues affecting farmers, youth and SC/ST communities. TPCC manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu indicated that these research findings will be incorporated into the party’s manifesto.

He also encouraged the public to contribute their ideas to be included in the manifesto. Responding to questions being raised on the party constituting a manifesto committee when a political consultancy is already assisting them, a senior Congress leader and a former member of Sunil’s team emphasised that the party does not blindly accept the recommendations put forth by the political strategist’s team.Instead, these inputs would be subject to discussion within the party, and final decisions would be made based on the consensus reached by the leadership, he said.

