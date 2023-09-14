Home States Telangana

Congress manifesto in the works, poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on the job

Poll strategist’s team preparing five TS-specific assurances, which will be unveiled by Sonia Gandhi on Sept 17

Published: 14th September 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the TPCC manifesto committee seems to have initiated the process of drafting the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, it has come to light that poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team have already prepared a significant portion, if not the entire list, of the grand old party’s plans and promises.

This once again highlights how the political parties in the country are increasingly embracing the trend of using political strategists or consultants to expedite the process of gathering insights on various social, political and economic aspects, often bypassing traditional methods.

‘Abhaya Hastam’

According to sources, Sunil’s team, entrusted with the responsibility of drafting the five guarantees, known as “Abhaya Hastam”, tailored these promises to suit the specific needs of Telangana, similar to the ones they fine-tuned for party’s campaign in Karnataka Assembly polls.

These five guarantees are set to be unveiled by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the “Vijayabheri” public meeting scheduled for September 17 in Hyderabad. With Sunil’s team assuming the responsibility of preparing the manifesto, the State unit of Congress has heavily relied on their expertise to shape their electoral strategies. Sunil’s active participation in crucial meetings, ranging from candidate selection to devising the party’s overall strategy, has become apparent in recent times.

Appeal to public

According to reliable sources, Sunil’s team consists of five dedicated researchers who focus on various aspects, including issues affecting farmers, youth and SC/ST communities. TPCC manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu indicated that these research findings will be incorporated into the party’s manifesto.

He also encouraged the public to contribute their ideas to be included in the manifesto. Responding to questions being raised on the party constituting a manifesto committee when a political consultancy is already assisting them, a senior Congress leader and a former member of Sunil’s team emphasised that the party does not blindly accept the recommendations put forth by the political strategist’s team.Instead, these inputs would be subject to discussion within the party, and final decisions would be made based on the consensus reached by the leadership, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress TPCC Kanugolu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp