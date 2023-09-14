French gourmet brand to set up Rs 300 crore unit near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a manufacturing facility of Georges Monin SAS - Monin, a leading French gourmet flavourings company, in Guntapally village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday. The Bourges-based company is expected to invest Rs 300 crore to build the unit on a 40-acre piece of land situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In Phase-1, Monin plans to construct a 2 lakh sq. ft. built-up area that will house the firm’s India headquarters, the all-inclusive R&D centre and a production unit. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will primarily cater to the Indian customer base and the larger South Asian market, as per a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said, “We are very glad to have Monin here in Telangana. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we have made all efforts to make our policies extremely welcoming for investors to come and invest in Telangana. With Monin joining the long list of investors in the State, the food processing ecosystem of Telangana has gone up a notch. I humbly request Monin to make Telangana its hub and hope they will not only invest Rs 300 crore but also expand more.”

He assured them that the local legislature and the local administration would be cooperative with the Monin team and requested them to provide employment to the local youth.Olivier Monin, president and chairman, Georges Monin SAS, said, “India is an important market for Monin, not only in terms of its untapped commercial potential but also because of the thrill of serving a country already brimming with diversity, talent and innovation. This facility will help us in our expansion plans and also to achieve our goal of providing premium beverage solutions to our partners worldwide.”

Monin currently has seven production facilities worldwide — two in France, two in the USA, one in Russia, one in Malaysia and one in China.

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a manufacturing facility of Georges Monin SAS - Monin, a leading French gourmet flavourings company, in Guntapally village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday. The Bourges-based company is expected to invest Rs 300 crore to build the unit on a 40-acre piece of land situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. In Phase-1, Monin plans to construct a 2 lakh sq. ft. built-up area that will house the firm’s India headquarters, the all-inclusive R&D centre and a production unit. This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will primarily cater to the Indian customer base and the larger South Asian market, as per a release. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said, “We are very glad to have Monin here in Telangana. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we have made all efforts to make our policies extremely welcoming for investors to come and invest in Telangana. With Monin joining the long list of investors in the State, the food processing ecosystem of Telangana has gone up a notch. I humbly request Monin to make Telangana its hub and hope they will not only invest Rs 300 crore but also expand more.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He assured them that the local legislature and the local administration would be cooperative with the Monin team and requested them to provide employment to the local youth.Olivier Monin, president and chairman, Georges Monin SAS, said, “India is an important market for Monin, not only in terms of its untapped commercial potential but also because of the thrill of serving a country already brimming with diversity, talent and innovation. This facility will help us in our expansion plans and also to achieve our goal of providing premium beverage solutions to our partners worldwide.” Monin currently has seven production facilities worldwide — two in France, two in the USA, one in Russia, one in Malaysia and one in China.