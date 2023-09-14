Home States Telangana

Govt employees suffering under BRS rule, says Congress leader Venkat Reddy

The employees are going through tough times as their bills are piling up.

Published: 14th September 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy addressing media during a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the alleged delay in paying salaries to government employees and pensioners.

In an open letter to the chief minister, he said that the State government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees even after selling lands and leasing out ORR as well as conducting auctions to issue liquor shop licences.

Stating that when the Congress was in power, the government used to deposit the employees salaries and pensions on the first day of every month, he said that now the staff are being forced to frequently check their mobile phones to see if their salaries are credited.

“The employees are going through tough times as their bills are piling up. They are unable to pay their EMIs and evenbuy provisions like milk. They are suffering due to the indifferent attitude of the government,” he said.

