Home States Telangana

Indian School of Business maintains top spot in Asia-Pacific region

Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean of academic programmes at ISB, attributed the school’s consistent high ranking to its collaborative efforts and multifaceted strategy.

Published: 14th September 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently released Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Ranking for the year 2023-24 revealed that the Indian School of Business (ISB) maintains its position as one of the top business schools in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Bloomberg’s annual ranking, the ISB’s post graduate programme (PGP) in management secured the fifth spot. Furthermore, ISB achieved high rankings in various critical parameters – it ranked second in networking, third in entrepreneurship, fourth in learning, and fifth in compensation.Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean of academic programmes at ISB, attributed the school’s consistent high ranking to its collaborative efforts and multifaceted strategy.

He said, “Our second ranking in the networking parameter underscores ISB’s excellence as a hub for learning and cultivating vibrant partnerships. ISB remains committed to delivering a dynamic, cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students to navigate the ever-changing professional landscape.” Bloomberg’s ranking exercise also involved surveys of ISB alumni, who collectively described the institution as a centre of excellence in various aspects, including curriculum, faculty, placements, culture, campus life, networking, ethics, and diversity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian School of Business Asia-Pacific

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp