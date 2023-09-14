Indian School of Business maintains top spot in Asia-Pacific region

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recently released Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools Ranking for the year 2023-24 revealed that the Indian School of Business (ISB) maintains its position as one of the top business schools in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Bloomberg’s annual ranking, the ISB’s post graduate programme (PGP) in management secured the fifth spot. Furthermore, ISB achieved high rankings in various critical parameters – it ranked second in networking, third in entrepreneurship, fourth in learning, and fifth in compensation.Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean of academic programmes at ISB, attributed the school’s consistent high ranking to its collaborative efforts and multifaceted strategy.

He said, “Our second ranking in the networking parameter underscores ISB’s excellence as a hub for learning and cultivating vibrant partnerships. ISB remains committed to delivering a dynamic, cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students to navigate the ever-changing professional landscape.” Bloomberg’s ranking exercise also involved surveys of ISB alumni, who collectively described the institution as a centre of excellence in various aspects, including curriculum, faculty, placements, culture, campus life, networking, ethics, and diversity.

