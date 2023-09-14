Lack of effective leadership plagues BJP in Khammam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Though a sizeable number of aspirants have filed applications for Assembly tickets in the erstwhile Khammam district, the BJP is struggling with a lack of effective leadership.The saffron party received 10 to 50 applications from each of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, but the lack of a charismatic leader who could guide the party’s rank and file has left the cadre disheartened.

While the party does not even have a president for one of the two newly carved districts from Khammam, in the other, the district president is accused of shirking party responsibilities.Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Khammam a few days ago had raised hopes of prominent leaders from others parties joining the BJP. But nothing that of sort happened, causing disappointment to the cadre.

Local BJP leaders and workers attribute this to the lack of efficient leadership that can effectively harness opportunities and bolster the party at the grassroots level. A BJP leader lamented, “We have many opportunities, but there is no efficient leader in both districts.”

Leaders unaccessible

Compounding the leadership crisis, the resignation of BJP district president Koneru Satyanarayana, who subsequently joined another party, has left Khammam’s BJP unit without a president.In the other district, although a president exists, he is said to be unavailable to party leaders and workers.

N Kantha Rao, a BJP activist, opined that the leadership shortage is hindering the party’s progress in both districts. He criticised the party high command for failing to make concerted efforts to appoint capable leaders as presidents.

Despite this, intense competition has emerged among BJP members for tickets in all the 10 constituencies across both districts. Notably, Palair and Khammam are witnessing heavy competition. While about 60 are seeking ticket for Palair and 50 are in the race to contest from Khammam. In other constituencies too, there are at least 10-20 aspirants for tickets.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that BJP Tamil Nadu co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy’s name has been selected for the Khammam Assembly segment. BJP Khammam district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar and State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy are vying for the Palair ticket.

KHAMMAM: Though a sizeable number of aspirants have filed applications for Assembly tickets in the erstwhile Khammam district, the BJP is struggling with a lack of effective leadership.The saffron party received 10 to 50 applications from each of the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district, but the lack of a charismatic leader who could guide the party’s rank and file has left the cadre disheartened. While the party does not even have a president for one of the two newly carved districts from Khammam, in the other, the district president is accused of shirking party responsibilities.Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Khammam a few days ago had raised hopes of prominent leaders from others parties joining the BJP. But nothing that of sort happened, causing disappointment to the cadre. Local BJP leaders and workers attribute this to the lack of efficient leadership that can effectively harness opportunities and bolster the party at the grassroots level. A BJP leader lamented, “We have many opportunities, but there is no efficient leader in both districts.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Leaders unaccessible Compounding the leadership crisis, the resignation of BJP district president Koneru Satyanarayana, who subsequently joined another party, has left Khammam’s BJP unit without a president.In the other district, although a president exists, he is said to be unavailable to party leaders and workers. N Kantha Rao, a BJP activist, opined that the leadership shortage is hindering the party’s progress in both districts. He criticised the party high command for failing to make concerted efforts to appoint capable leaders as presidents. Despite this, intense competition has emerged among BJP members for tickets in all the 10 constituencies across both districts. Notably, Palair and Khammam are witnessing heavy competition. While about 60 are seeking ticket for Palair and 50 are in the race to contest from Khammam. In other constituencies too, there are at least 10-20 aspirants for tickets. Meanwhile, it is rumoured that BJP Tamil Nadu co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy’s name has been selected for the Khammam Assembly segment. BJP Khammam district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar and State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy are vying for the Palair ticket.