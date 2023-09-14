Telangana cops crash Congress’s dreams of gathering over 10,000 people for September 17 meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When granting permission for the Congress’ Vijayabheri public meeting scheduled for September 17, which will be attended by former Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Rachakonda police have directed the TPCC to engage professional private security personnel for checking and frisking people entering the premises. Additionally, the police have directed the TPCC not to allow an attendance of over 10,000 people, despite the grand old party’s announcement to make arrangements for 10 lakh people.

One of the conditions outlined by the Rachakonda police specifies that the organisers must install door frame metal detectors and handheld metal detectors. Furthermore, the police have mandated that the organisers use a single box-type speaker and maintain noise levels below 55 dB (decibels). Additionally, the conditions prohibit the use of flying or drone cameras, as well as hot air balloons.

The Rachakonda police cited the ‘Verma Commission Report’ stating that the organisers are also jointly responsible for cooperating and coordinating with the police to ensure the safety and security of the protectees and general public

In response to these conditions imposed by the police, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud told TNIE, “This constitutes an abuse of power by the police department. Their responsibilities extend beyond safeguarding individuals in positions of authority. They should operate in accordance with the law and the constitution. Their primary role is to ensure the security of VVIPs, and imposing such conditions appears absurd, especially when we have Z+ category protectees attending.”

He questioned whether similar conditions were imposed on the BJP meeting scheduled at Parade Ground and the BRS’ meeting at Public Gardens. He also criticised the directive to use only one box-type speaker, terming it “a joke”.

Private security,1 speaker, no drones

The police have asked organisers to engage professional private security personnel and use a single speaker and maintain noise levels below 55 dB. Use of drones are prohibited

HYDERABAD: When granting permission for the Congress’ Vijayabheri public meeting scheduled for September 17, which will be attended by former Special Protection Group (SPG) protectees including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Rachakonda police have directed the TPCC to engage professional private security personnel for checking and frisking people entering the premises. Additionally, the police have directed the TPCC not to allow an attendance of over 10,000 people, despite the grand old party’s announcement to make arrangements for 10 lakh people. One of the conditions outlined by the Rachakonda police specifies that the organisers must install door frame metal detectors and handheld metal detectors. Furthermore, the police have mandated that the organisers use a single box-type speaker and maintain noise levels below 55 dB (decibels). Additionally, the conditions prohibit the use of flying or drone cameras, as well as hot air balloons. The Rachakonda police cited the ‘Verma Commission Report’ stating that the organisers are also jointly responsible for cooperating and coordinating with the police to ensure the safety and security of the protectees and general publicgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In response to these conditions imposed by the police, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud told TNIE, “This constitutes an abuse of power by the police department. Their responsibilities extend beyond safeguarding individuals in positions of authority. They should operate in accordance with the law and the constitution. Their primary role is to ensure the security of VVIPs, and imposing such conditions appears absurd, especially when we have Z+ category protectees attending.” He questioned whether similar conditions were imposed on the BJP meeting scheduled at Parade Ground and the BRS’ meeting at Public Gardens. He also criticised the directive to use only one box-type speaker, terming it “a joke”. Private security,1 speaker, no drones The police have asked organisers to engage professional private security personnel and use a single speaker and maintain noise levels below 55 dB. Use of drones are prohibited