Telangana people won’t support party of ‘black laws’, jamili elections: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Targeting the BJP, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the people of Telangana will support the party they believe in, and not the one that introducing “black” laws and jamili elections (simultaneous polls).

Speaking at the BRS election preparatory meeting in Husnabad Assembly constituency, he also said the people will support the leaders who gave them drinking and irrigation water, and not those who created problems for the farmers.

“The BJP knows it will suffer defeat in five States that will soon go for elections. That’s why it is raising this issue of jamili elections,” he said.“The people of Telangana made a self-declaration to elect KCR as the chief minister for a record third time,” he said.

He also appealed to the Husnabad voters to ensure that the sitting MLA V Satish Kumar achieves a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming Assembly elections.Speaking about the Gouravelli project, he said: “Some people tried to create hurdles in construction of the project. But the BRS government successfully completed it.”

‘KCR a true Hindu’

During the day, Harish Rao also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, which is being taken up at an estimated cost of `40 lakh at Pottipally in Husnabad mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a true Hindu. “KCR is a true Hindu. There is no bigger Hindu in the country than him,” he said, while attributing the renovation of several temples in the State to Rao’s visionary leadership.

