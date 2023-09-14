TPCC chief Revanth threatens to expose KCR-KVP ‘links’

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BRS chief placed the self-respect of Telangana at the feet of Andhra people.On Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao had said Revanth was not a Telanganite, but a ‘disease’ to the State.

Addressing a meeting here, Revanth said that Congress leader from Andhra Pradesh KVP Ramachandra Rao had never been invited to any meetings of the Telangana party unit. It was KCR who had links with KVP, alleged Revanth.He said that the CM got an IPS from Kakinada transferred to Hyderabad at the behest of KVP by ignoring officers who fought for Telangana cause.

He threatened to expose links between KCR and KVP. “Even Sharmilamma (YS Sharmila) who championed the cause of united Andhra Pradesh is now speaking up for Telangana,” he said.He said that by ignoring priests from Telangana, KCR invited Andhra-based Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for the inauguration of Pragathi Bhavan.“KCR seated Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the CM’s chair and prostrated himself before the latter,” Revanth said.

The TPCC chief claimed that he was the true leader of Telangana. He also accused KCR and KTR of treating Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who fought for united Andhra, by undertaking a padayatra, to a sumptuous meal at Pragathi Bhavan.

Support to ABVP students

Revanth, meanwhile, visited Kakatiya University and extended his party’s support to the ABVP students, who sat in a relay hunger strike on the campus after they were allegedly beaten up by the police during an agitation they staged a fortnight ago. The incident occurred when the students staged a protest in front of the V-C’s office highlighting the irregularities in the Ph.D admission process. Revanth demanded a thorough enquiry into the irregularities.

