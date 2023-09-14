Union Minister Kishan Reddy detained by Hyderabad cops over hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy, who is also the BJP State president, was observing a ‘24-hour hunger strike’ in protest against the alleged betrayal of unemployed youth by the BRS-led State government when the police forcibly removed him from Dharna Chowk and shifted him to the State BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening, citing that he had exceeded the time permitted for his protest. Kishan Reddy then continued his fast at the party office.

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh strongly criticised the “illegal arrest” of Kishan Reddy and accused the police of using force against him and party workers, including women. “In KCR’s authoritarian regime, even peaceful fasts aren’t permitted. It’s clear that KCR is rattled, and the manner in which he disrupted the fast underscores this,” he said.

During his address to the gathering earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy raised serious concerns about the prolonged delays in filling vacancies, alleged errors in the formulation of recruitment notifications and the challenges faced by unemployed youth. He highlighted the plight of unemployed youth who had hoped for financial relief and employment opportunities but were now facing embarrassment and hardship due to the government’s alleged betrayal.

“Lakhs of unemployed youngsters were eagerly awaiting the unemployment allowance, hoping to replace their worn-out slippers and pants. Now, they find themselves in a humiliating situation without employment or money, unable to face their own families. Many unemployed youths are now starving as KCR has backstabbed them,” the union minister alleged.

Kishan Reddy also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for promising not to have contractual employment in the State on the Assembly floor and then failing to regularize home guards. “But, why did home guard Ravinder kill himself? Isn’t this your responsibility, KCR,” he enquired, holding KCR accountable and characterising Ravinder’s suicide as a consequence of the State’s actions.

The BJP State chief further accused the State government of delaying recruitment for years, leading parents to sell their gold valuables to provide job-oriented coaching for their children in the city. He alleged that corruption at higher levels in the government and the careless attitude of the chief minister had destroyed the futures of thousands of youths as question papers for the TSPSC examinations were leaked.

“Your government is mired in corruption and leakage scandals, and yet you are filing cases against us,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that the chief minister’s family was apprehensive about simultaneous elections and stated that KCR’s governance model would pale in comparison to the “charisma” of PM Modi.

