43K employees cheer as Governor Tamilisai clears RTC Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday gave assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023, paving the way for 43,373 RTC staff to be absorbed as State government employees.

The Governor, according to an official release from Raj Bhavan, thoroughly assessed the government’s actions in response to her 10 recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation, and is satisfied that these recommendations have been diligently addressed.

The Governor extended her hearty congratulations and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new roles as government employees.It may be recalled here that the Governor sent back the draft Bill. Later, she made certain recommendations to the government to ensure security of employees. Then, the government adopted the Bill in the Assembly and sent it for the consent of the Governor.

RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union general secretary Thomas Reddy welcomed the decision of the Governor. He said that with this the long-cherished dream of RTC employees will be fulfilled.He called upon the RTC employees to celebrate this occasion at all the depots across the State on Friday.

