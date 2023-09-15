AP should have shown restraint in arresting Naidu, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy opined that the Andhra Pradesh government should have showed restraint while arresting former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the State Skill Development Corporation scam.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the saffron party’s AP unit president D Purandeshwari, in consultation with the Central leadership, will decide on the party’s alliance with TDP and Jana Sena. The party’s Telangana unit has nothing to do with the matter, he said.

Kishan felt that the AP investigative agencies could have summoned Naidu for questioning before taking the decision of arresting him.Stating that retribution was unacceptable, he said that the State government should have considered the fact that Naidu was a former chief minister.

‘BJP has no role in ED summons to Kavitha’

Responding to Enforcement Directorate’s summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, he reiterated that the BJP has no role as the matter is between the Delhi government and the ED.

