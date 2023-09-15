BJP, Congress creating unnecessary ‘nuisance’ over PRLIS: Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Alleging that the opposition parties have made it a practice to criticise and undermine every development programme in the State, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the Congress and BJP are creating unnecessary “nuisance” over the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Harish Rao, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, inaugurated the government medical college in Khammam.

Later addressing the media at Ajay Kumar’s residence, Harish Rao slammed the leaders of the national parties for making critical comments on the Palamuru project and for questioning the government’s intention in constructing the project. “This is not the first time the opposition is found fault with the Palamuru project and made baseless allegations against the government. In the past too, they tried to obstruct the project as they did with many other schemes and development works in the State,” he said.

Bigger than KLIS

“Palamuru project is bigger than Kaleshwaram scheme. The State government constructed the project to address drinking and irrigation water requirements of the erstwhile Palamuru and Rangareddy districts. The objective of KCR’s government is ensure that this region doesn’t face any drought-like situation in the future,” he added.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the Palamuru project on September 16.

KCR’s gift to RTC staff

Referring to Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan giving her consent to the RTC Bill 2023, paving the way for the merger of the transport corporation with the State government, he said: “The governor, who held back the file, has finally approved the RTC Bill. Today, all the TSRTC staff have become government employees.”Alleging that the earlier governments always tried to harm the corporation, he said: “The BRS government has been supporting the RTC and its employees from the beginning. Now, this RTC Bill is KCR’s gift to the employees.”

Stating that every Telanganite considers KCR as a member of his or her family, he said that everyone is now looking forward to see the BRS form the government for the third time.Targeting the Congress, he alleged that the grand old party failed to construct projects and medical colleges, and provide drinking or irrigation water during its over 50-year rule.

“The Congress and BJP are creating communal rift in the society in an attempt to win elections. People should once again bless the BRS and ensure that KCR takes oath as the chief minister for a record third time,” he said.

SRLIP nearing completion

Harish Rao also said that works on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) are in the final stages and once the project is complete, it will solve several irrigation water problems in the region.The minister also inaugurated a Silver Jubilee Block at Mamata Medical College and laid foundation for a government nursing college to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore at Maddulapalli village in Khammam rural.Later in the day, he also participated in veteran CPI leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao’s 85th birthday celebrations.

