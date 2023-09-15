Chandrababu Naidu signed 13 times on skill development note files: AP CID chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh CID chief N Sanjay on Thursday presented ‘compelling evidence’ that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had signed note files relating to the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. The CID chief said if necessary they would also probe the role of Naidu’s son Lokesh.

Addressing a press conference here along with additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy, the CID chief said that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had asked whether there was any proof that Naidu signed the note file or not.

“In fact, Naidu signed the note file at 13 places,” Sanjay said while giving a detailed power point presentation to the media.The probe agency chief made it clear that the FIR registered by the CID relates to the misappropriation of government funds amounting to Rs 241 crore, which he termed as proceeds of crime.

The CID chief said that the evidence of the scam came to light in Pune in Maharashtra, after the Directorate General of GST (Intelligence) alerted the then TDP government on the claims made for refund of the Goods and Services Taxes for the purchase of equipment in skill development scam.“Not only the CID, four other agencies including the IT, ED are probing the case,” Sanjay said.

The CID chief provided an overview of the 11 crucial aspects of the alleged scam, which collectively explain the extent of the scam that unfolded during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure.This case centres around agreements valued at Rs 330 crore, implicating Siemens, Design Tech, and Skillar Enterprises. Notably, these agreements lack specific dates and file references supposed to be linked to the governing GO on the same matter,” said the CID Chief.

He said that there was no agreement between the GO issued for the skill development and the agreement signed for the same. There was no mention of GO number in the agreement, he said, while giving PPT on the note files, ED tweets and other materials.

“The signatures serve as compelling evidence of Chandrababu Naidu’s involvement in the scam. We are displaying Naidu’s signatures in answer to Pawan Kalyan’s question of whether there was any proof that Naidu has signed on documents in this case,” Sanjay said. He pointed out that Siemens had also stated under 164 CRPC that they had not received any money and were unaware of the MoU signed by the AP government with Design Tech.

He clarified that no one turned approver in the alleged skill development scam. He said that depending on the progress of the investigation, the CID will file four to five charge-sheets. Though, there is prima facie case against Chandrababu Naidu, the end beneficiary of the scam would be known after the completion of the investigation.

