Congress gearing up for ‘historic’ programmes in Telangana: Manikrao Thakre

He accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to obstruct the public meeting and said that he hasn’t seen such tactics elsewhere in the country.

Published: 15th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakre said that the first-ever CWC meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 16 and ‘Vijayabheri’ public meeting to be organised the following day will be “historic” events in the 130-year-old history of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, he accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to obstruct the public meeting and said that he hasn’t seen such tactics elsewhere in the country. He said that on September 18, the Congress leaders will reach every house with those five guarantee cards and convey the Congress’ commitment to the people.

Meanwhile, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “Congress has implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in Himachal Pradesh and has already fulfilled four of its guarantees in Karnataka within 100 days of coming to power there.”

He also predicted that the grand old party will win more than 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.TPCC strategy committee also met at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. Speaking to the media, committee chairman Prem Sagar Rao said that a report on strategy for Congress to come to power will be ready in 10 days.

