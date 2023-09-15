Deal struck: AIMIM to support BRS leader Gangula

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The ongoing tussle between the Karimnagar unit of AIMIM and BRS leader Gangula Kamalakar ended with the former deciding to support the latter in the upcoming Assembly elections.

AIMIM town president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar reached a compromise after a meeting they had with the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad on Thursday.

For the last year, Ahmed Hussain and his supporters have been targeting Gangula Kamalakar over several issues, including the welfare of minorities and alleged demolition of their houses as well as encroachment of Waqf lands. They even threatened to ensure that the BRS leader is defeated in the upcoming elections.

Ahmed Hussain, however, said: “There will no change in our demands with regard to development as well as the welfare of the community. But, as per the policy adopted by our leadership, we will be supporting the BRS candidate in Karimnagar in the upcoming elections..”

In the last elections too, the AIMIM supported Gangula Kamalakar and helped him win with a thumping majority. Meanwhile, the BJP social media warriors started trolling the BRS and AIMIM for striking a “compromise”. Some of them claimed that after their leader Bandi Sanjay announced his intention to contest from Karimnagar constituency, Gangula Karmalakar met Owaisi and struck a deal with the AIMIM.

