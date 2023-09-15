Home States Telangana

Jagan, KTR demand justice for Jaahnavi, urges MEA to take action

The AP government contacted the victim’s family in India and also the Telugu Association, which is making arrangements for the transportation of Jaahanvi’s mortal remains from the US to India.

A photo of Jaahnavi Kandula is displayed at the intersection where she was killed by a Seattle Police officer driving north while responding to a nearby medical incident. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urged him to personally intervene and seek an independent investigation into downplaying the death of Jaahnavi Kandula from Kurnool after being struck by a speeding police patrol car in Seattle, United States of America, in January this year.

KTR’s message to MEA

Meanwhile, Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said “he was deeply disturbed and extremely saddened by the reprehensible comments of a police officer of the SPD.” I request the @USAmbIndia to take up the matter with US  authorities and deliver justice to the family of Jaahnavi.  I request @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up the matter with his counterpart,” he posted on X.

