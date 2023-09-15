‘Modi notices’: Kavitha says ED summons politically motivated

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Responding to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking her to appear before it for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam, BRS MLC K Kavitha described those as politically motivated “Modi notices”.

During an interaction with the media on Thursday, she said: “These are not ED notices, but Modi notices. These summons are politically motivated.”Kavitha also stated that there is no need to delve deep into the issue as it has been unfolding like a daily TV soap opera saga over the past one year.

Questioning the timing of the notice, she said these were issued ahead of upcoming elections in an attempt to create a fresh controversy.“Even the investigation into the 2G scam didn’t drag for so long These ED notices are driven by negative political intentions. The people of Telangana are not taking them seriously,” she said.

Kavitha also said she will proceed on the matter based on the advice she gets from the legal cell of the BRS.“I have received the notice (from ED). We have given it to our legal cell. We’ll proceed as per their advice,” she said.

Furthermore, Kavitha pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s popularity is on the rise nationwide, and this has led opponents, including the Congress and BJP, to make allegations that BRS is the B team. “BRS stands with the people of Telangana. It is not associated with any other party. We are the A team of Telangana people and its interests,” she added.

