Syngene to build research labs with Rs 788 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Syngene International Limited, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing service organisation, has announced to build state-of-the-art research laboratories with a total investment of Rs 788 crore and create up to 1000 jobs.

On Thursday, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the expanded campus of Syngene. The research carried out on the site focuses on the discovery of chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry. IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the state-of-the-art

PROTAC laboratory conducts leading-edge research into disease-causing proteins, which lie at the heart of diseases such as cancer. He also opened a Central Compound Management facility which serves as a central storage facility for all compounds synthesised by Syngene scientists.

Both facilities of Syngene are home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including the presence of marquee global names like Novartis, and Ferring.

HYDERABAD: Syngene International Limited, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing service organisation, has announced to build state-of-the-art research laboratories with a total investment of Rs 788 crore and create up to 1000 jobs. On Thursday, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the expanded campus of Syngene. The research carried out on the site focuses on the discovery of chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry. IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the state-of-the-art PROTAC laboratory conducts leading-edge research into disease-causing proteins, which lie at the heart of diseases such as cancer. He also opened a Central Compound Management facility which serves as a central storage facility for all compounds synthesised by Syngene scientists.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both facilities of Syngene are home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including the presence of marquee global names like Novartis, and Ferring.