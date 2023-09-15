Home States Telangana

Syngene to build research labs with Rs 788 crore

The research carried out on the site focuses on the discovery of chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry.

Published: 15th September 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. (File photo)

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Syngene International Limited, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing service organisation, has announced to build state-of-the-art research laboratories with a total investment of Rs 788 crore and create up to 1000 jobs.

On Thursday, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the expanded campus of Syngene. The research carried out on the site focuses on the discovery of chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry. IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the state-of-the-art

PROTAC laboratory conducts leading-edge research into disease-causing proteins, which lie at the heart of diseases such as cancer. He also opened a Central Compound Management facility which serves as a central storage facility for all compounds synthesised by Syngene scientists.

Both facilities of Syngene are home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including the presence of marquee global names like Novartis, and Ferring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syngene International Limited K T Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp