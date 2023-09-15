Telangana HC raps govt for seeking adjourment in Disha rape and murder case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court expressed its dissatisfaction on Thursday over the State government’s repeated requests for adjournment of arguments concerning the alleged police encounter in which the accused in the Disha rape and murder case were killed.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, took up a series of public interest litigations (PILs) and writ petitions related to the incident. The special government pleader (SGP), Harender Prasad, requested more time to file counters.

In response to this request, the court questioned why the State government had not filed its response in the batch of PILs over the past four years. The court adjourned the proceedings to October 9, 2023.

