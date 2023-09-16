BRS to raise OBC, women’s quota issues in special session of Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though there is no clarity on the agenda for the special session of Parliament, scheduled to start on September 18, the BRS has decided to demand the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women and BCs in the Legislative bodies.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shot off two separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to initiate the required legislative process for providing reservations to women and OBCs.

The chief minister, who presided over the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, reportedly told his MPs that the party’s strategy to be adopted in the special session of the Parliament will be fine-tuned once the agenda is announced. Speaking to TNIE after the meeting, a BRS MP said: “The agenda of the session is not known. Once it is known, the BRS will take its stand depending upon the subject.”

The BRSPP meeting, however, resolved to demand the Centre in both Houses of Parliament to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill and BC Reservation Bill. After adopting the resolution, the chief minister wrote two separate letters to the prime minister.

In his letters, the CM recalled that the Telangana State Legislature adopted two unanimous resolutions on June 14, 2014, requesting the Centre to provide for 33 per cent reservations for women and OBCs in Parliament and State Legislatures. The Centre, however, did not initiate the process till date, he said.

Meanwhile, another MP informed TNIE that the BRS may not oppose the “One Nation, One Election” idea. Back in 2018, the Pink party supported the simultaneous polls concept.“There is no deviation from the party’s stand with regard to simultaneous polls. We are ready for simultaneous polls. The BRS will win with a thumping majority and retain power even if elections are held separately or simultaneously,” the MP said. But the BRS would oppose the Centre if it introduces Bills relating to the Common Civil Code or on any other controversial subjects, he added.

HYDERABAD: Though there is no clarity on the agenda for the special session of Parliament, scheduled to start on September 18, the BRS has decided to demand the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women and BCs in the Legislative bodies. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shot off two separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to initiate the required legislative process for providing reservations to women and OBCs. The chief minister, who presided over the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, reportedly told his MPs that the party’s strategy to be adopted in the special session of the Parliament will be fine-tuned once the agenda is announced. Speaking to TNIE after the meeting, a BRS MP said: “The agenda of the session is not known. Once it is known, the BRS will take its stand depending upon the subject.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BRSPP meeting, however, resolved to demand the Centre in both Houses of Parliament to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill and BC Reservation Bill. After adopting the resolution, the chief minister wrote two separate letters to the prime minister. In his letters, the CM recalled that the Telangana State Legislature adopted two unanimous resolutions on June 14, 2014, requesting the Centre to provide for 33 per cent reservations for women and OBCs in Parliament and State Legislatures. The Centre, however, did not initiate the process till date, he said. Meanwhile, another MP informed TNIE that the BRS may not oppose the “One Nation, One Election” idea. Back in 2018, the Pink party supported the simultaneous polls concept.“There is no deviation from the party’s stand with regard to simultaneous polls. We are ready for simultaneous polls. The BRS will win with a thumping majority and retain power even if elections are held separately or simultaneously,” the MP said. But the BRS would oppose the Centre if it introduces Bills relating to the Common Civil Code or on any other controversial subjects, he added.