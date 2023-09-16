CWC, public meetings will pave way for Cong storming to power: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy believes that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the Vijayabheri public meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17 respectively would pave the way for the grand old party to return to power both in Telangana and at the Centre.

The former TPCC chief was addressing a series of meetings in Kodad, Huzurnagar and other places in his Nalgonda parliamentary constituency on Friday to mobilise the people for the Vijayabheri event.

“The CWC sessions will be held for the first time in Hyderabad. This has huge political significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the merger of the Hyderabad State with the Indian Union. This and the Vijayabheri will mark the beginning of the Congress journey that will culminate the party coming to power in Telangana and at the Centre,” he said.

Referring to the six guarantees the Congress will be officially unveiling during the Vijayabheri programme, he said that those guarantees would ensure the overall development of Telangana.

