Home States Telangana

CWC, public meetings will pave way for Cong storming to power: Uttam Kumar Reddy

The former TPCC chief was addressing a series of meetings in Kodad, Huzurnagar and other places in his Nalgonda parliamentary constituency on Friday to mobilise the people for the Vijayabheri event.

Published: 16th September 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses meeting in Huzurnagar on Friday.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses meeting in Huzurnagar on Friday.

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy believes that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the Vijayabheri public meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 16 and 17 respectively would pave the way for the grand old party to return to power both in Telangana and at the Centre.

The former TPCC chief was addressing a series of meetings in Kodad, Huzurnagar and other places in his Nalgonda parliamentary constituency on Friday to mobilise the people for the Vijayabheri event.

“The CWC sessions will be held for the first time in Hyderabad. This has huge political significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the merger of the Hyderabad State with the Indian Union. This and the Vijayabheri will mark the beginning of the Congress journey that will culminate the party coming to power in Telangana and at the Centre,” he said.

Referring to the six guarantees the Congress will be officially unveiling during the Vijayabheri programme, he said that those guarantees would ensure the overall development of Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda Congress Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp